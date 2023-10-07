Johnny Wilson hauls in the dime from Jordan Travis to give the Seminoles a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. (0:28)

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson left with an injury in the third quarter of the Seminoles' 39-17 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday and did not return.

Wilson fell awkwardly while being tackled after catching a 13-yard pass from Jordan Travis on the Seminoles' first drive of the second half and had to be assisted off the field to the sideline. After being looked at inside the medical tent, he walked into the locker room on his own power.

Before the injury, Wilson had four receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns -- his first two touchdowns of the season -- helping the fifth-ranked Seminoles move to 5-0 overall and 3-0 inside the ACC.

He came into Saturday's home game with 16 receptions for 303 yards on the year after catching 43 passes for 897 yards and five touchdowns last season as the program went 10-3.

Wilson transferred to Florida State ahead of the 2022 season after spending his first two seasons at Arizona State.