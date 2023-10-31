Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Adolis Garcia, the Texas Rangers' dynamic right fielder, was absent from the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, one day after tweaking his left side on a swing. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy revealed that Garcia has "a moderate strain of the oblique" and was still getting evaluated when Bochy addressed the media about two and a half hours before the first pitch.

The Rangers didn't immediately remove Garcia from the roster, but Bochy admitted that might change before the start of the game.

"It's not great news," Bochy said, adding that the Rangers are also waiting to make a decision on starting pitcher Max Scherzer, whose back locked up in the third inning of his Game 3 start.

Travis Jankowski replaced Garcia in right field and designated hitter Mitch Garver moved into the No. 3 spot in the lineup for what will be a bullpen game for the Arizona Diamondbacks, with rookie left fielder Evan Carter batting cleanup and third baseman Josh Jung hitting fifth.

Garcia experienced pain on his left side on the swing that produced a flyout to end the top of the eighth in the Rangers' 3-1 win on Monday, then came out of the game and promptly exited Chase Field in Phoenix to undergo further evaluation. The Rangers initially diagnosed him with left side tightness.

Garcia, a two-time All-Star who didn't emerge until he was a 28-year-old rookie in 2021, has put together a historic postseason, slashing .323/.382/.726 with eight home runs in 15 games. In a six-at-bat stretch to end the American League Championship Series, Garcia homered three times and drove in nine runs, leading the Rangers to back-to-back road wins against the Houston Astros and winning the ALCS MVP trophy. He then delivered the walk-off home run to win Game 1 of the World Series in extra innings.

"Whoever slots into his spot in the lineup is going to do a great job; whoever plays right field will do a great job," Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said. "It's nothing new to us. It stinks that that's the guy who goes down, position-wise, but we've dealt with it on the pitching side a lot. And I feel like we've done a pretty good job when it happens to position players, too."