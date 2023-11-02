Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with third baseman Max Muncy on a two-year contract through the 2025 season worth $24 million, it was announced Thursday.

The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and a $10 million club option for 2026. Muncy will earn $7 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025.

Muncy, 33, had a .212 batting average this season, setting a career high with 105 RBIs and tying his personal best with 36 home runs. He played this past season on a one-year, $13.5 million deal, and the Dodgers had held a $12 million option entering the 2024 season.

Muncy joined Mookie Betts (107), J.D. Martinez (103) and Freddie Freeman (102) as the first quartet in Dodgers history with 100-plus RBIs in a season.

The two-time All-Star had a career year in 2021 with 36 homers and 124 hits, as well as 144 games played, 26 doubles, 64 extra-base hits and 262 total bases. He struggled after sustaining a major elbow injury near the end of that season.

Muncy spent six of his eight major league seasons with the Dodgers after entering the majors with the Oakland Athletics in 2015. Overall, he has 180 home runs with 489 RBIs and a career batting average of .227.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.