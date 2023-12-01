Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Mets claimed catcher Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel from the Seattle Mariners.

Heineman, 32, hit .237 with three RBIs in 22 games for Pittsburgh and Toronto, which acquired him April 30 for infielder Vinny Capra. Heineman was 8-for-29 (.276) with three RBIs this season for the Blue Jays. He started 2022 with Toronto before being claimed off waivers by the Pirates that May 16.

He has a .218 average with one home run and 15 RBIs in part of four seasons that included time with Miami (2019) and San Francisco (2020).

Hummel, 29, was 2-for-23 (.087) this season for Seattle, which acquired him from Arizona on Nov. 17, 2022. He made his major league debut in 2022 and hit .176 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 66 games for the Diamondbacks.