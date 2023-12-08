Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Tyler O'Neill in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced Friday.

Boston sent in right-hander Nick Robertson and minor league pitcher Victor Santos to St. Louis to complete the deal.

The righty-hitting O'Neill, 28, has spent all six of his major league seasons with St. Louis, highlighted by a 2021 campaign in which he batted .286 with 34 homers and 80 RBIs.

He's battled injury in the past, however, and was limited to just 96 games in 2022 and 71 this past season, when he hit .231 with nine home runs.

O'Neill, a two-time Gold Glover, has played all three outfield positions but has spent the bulk of his time in left. He joins a Red Sox team that traded outfielder Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees earlier this week.