NEW YORK -- Mets infield prospect Ronny Mauricio tore his right ACL during a Dominican Winter League game and will need surgery, an injury that will sideline him for a significant part of the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old, who made his major league debut Sept. 1, was hurt while playing for Tigres del Licey on Sunday night. Mauricio was on first base and started for second in what appeared to be a stolen base attempt, then fell and grabbed his right knee. He walked gingerly off the field.

New York said Tuesday that imaging revealed the tear and added that a timeline for his return will be determined after the operation.

Mauricio hit .248 with two homers, nine RBIs and seven steals for the Mets in September after batting .292 with 23 homers, 71 RBIs and 24 steals for Triple-A Syracuse. He was batting .433 (13 for 40) in seven games for Licey this offseason.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns had envisioned Mauricio and Brett Baty competing for the third base job in spring training.