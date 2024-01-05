Open Extended Reactions

Michael Brantley, a five-time All-Star and World Series champion, is retiring after 15 MLB seasons.

"I have young kids, and now it's time to be a dad, first and foremost," Brantley told MLB Network for an article published Friday. "It's time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up and not miss important milestones."

Already, the outfielder has signed up to coach Little League, he said.

In 2008, Brantley was sent from Milwaukee to Cleveland to complete the trade that sent CC Sabathia to the Brewers. He made his debut in Cleveland the following season and played there through the 2018 season.

In December 2018, Brantley signed as a free agent with the Houston Astros.

Brantley, 36, was again a free agent this winter.

He was limited to 15 regular-season season games in 2023, returning to play for the final month after a lengthy recovery from a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery. Before his return in late August, he had not played in the majors since June 26, 2022.

Brantley retires with a career .298 batting average with 129 home runs, 720 RBIs, 125 stolen bases and an OPS of .794 in 1,445 regular-season games.

Over 62 games in 14 postseason series, he hit .283, including .327 in two World Series with the Astros.