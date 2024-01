Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Angels and free agent Miguel Sano reached a minor league agreement with an invitation to spring training, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Sano, 30, did not play last season and only completed 60 at-bats in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins.

In his eight seasons in the MLB, all with the Twins, he has hit 162 home runs.

The first baseman and designated hitter is currently playing in the Dominican Republic Winter League finals with Estrellas Orientales against Tigres del Licey.