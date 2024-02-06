Jose Altuve slugged a 3-run homer to put the Astros on top 5-4 in the ninth inning against the Rangers to take Game 5 of the ALCS. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Second baseman Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros have agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract extension, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Altuve was set to hit free agency after this season, but he will now remain with the team for which he has played since his debut in 2011. The deal will take him through his age-39 season.

The Astros announced the agreement on social media, calling their diminutive 5-foot-6 superstar as an "Astro For Life."

Altuve, an eight-time All-Star, is set to begin his 13th season with the Astros. He has been at the core of the franchise's two World Series title, four American League pennants and its run of seven consecutive appearances in the American League Championship Series.

He hit .311 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs in 90 games in 2023 as the Astros again advanced to the ALCS, where they eventually lost to the Texas Rangers in seven games.

Altuve is steadily climbing the Astros' all-time lists with his offensive prowess, ranking third in hits (2,047), fourth in extra-base hits (640) and games played (1,668) and fifth in home runs (209).