SEATTLE -- There will be another member of the Smith-Njigba family playing for a Seattle team after the Mariners claimed outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba off waivers on Wednesday.

The brother of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks had previously played in the Pittsburgh organization and appeared in 15 games across two stints with the Pirates last season. In 105 games at Triple-A Indianapolis, Smith-Njigba hit .280 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 74 RBIs.

Smith-Njigba was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft by the New York Yankees. He made his major league debut with the Pirates in 2022 and appeared in three games that season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season with the Seahawks.

The Mariners waived right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan to clear a 40-man spot for Smith-Njigba. McCaughan made three relief appearances for Seattle last season and made 25 starts at Triple-A Tacoma.