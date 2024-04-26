Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Bowden Francis on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with right forearm extensor tendinitis.

Francis, who turned 28 on Monday, pitched two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 3-2 loss at Kansas City. He is 2-2 with an 8.59 ERA, 7 walks and 17 strikeouts in 14⅔ innings over five games (two starts).

He has pitched parts of the past three seasons for Toronto and is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA, 1 save, 15 walks and 53 strikeouts in 51⅔ innings over 26 games (two starts).

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled left-hander Brendon Little, 27, from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA, 8 walks and 16 strikeouts over 9⅓ innings in nine relief appearances.