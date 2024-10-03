Which MLB teams have never won a World Series?

Check out the numbers behind all five MLB teams that have never won a World Series championship. (1:48)

Twenty-five of MLB's 30 teams have won at least one World Series. Five franchises have yet to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy: the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

Let's examine each team and how close they've come to winning a World Series.

Colorado Rockies

Founded in 1993, the Rockies have made just one World Series appearance. In 2007, Colorado was swept by the Boston Red Sox. The Rockies have never won their division, and they've made just five wild-card berths in their franchise history.

Milwaukee Brewers

Founded in 1970, the Brewers have appeared in the World Series just once. In 1982, Milwaukee lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. In 2018, the Brewers advanced to the NLCS, but they were ultimately eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3.

San Diego Padres

Founded in 1969, the Padres have played in the World Series twice. In 1984, they lost to the Detroit Tigers in five games. In 1998, San Diego was swept by the New York Yankees. The Padres are MLB's oldest team without a World Series title.

Seattle Mariners

Founded in 1977, the Mariners have never advanced to the World Series. They have just five playoff appearances in their franchise's history: three West Division titles and two wild-card berths. Seattle has made three trips to the ALCS (in 1995, 2000 and 2001), but lost each time.

Tampa Bay Rays

Founded in 1998, the Rays have advanced to the World Series twice. In 2008, Tampa Bay lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games. In 2020, the Rays were defeated by the Dodgers in six games.

