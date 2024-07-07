Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Randy Arozarena's 19-game on-base streak ended when he went 0-for-3 in the Tampa Bay Rays' 13-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday as his last at-bat resulted in a fan interference call.

Arozarena had a foul fly down the right-field line in the seventh inning. Travis Jankowski settled under the ball but a fan in a Shin-Soo Choo jersey wearing a glove reached over the railing above the high wall and made a backhand catch.

Umpires conferenced and Arozarena was called out by first base umpire Mike Muchlinski for fan interference.

During a video review requested by the Rays, the fan held up a sign that read: "Home cooking." The call was upheld and the game resumed after a 3-minute delay.

"If he's camped, I totally understand it," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "If he's running pretty full tilt ... but Jankowski certainly acted like he was unhappy the ball didn't go in his glove. So, maybe he would have caught it."

Arozarena's career-best on-base streak is 20 games in April and May 2023.