          Twins reinstate P Chris Paddack off IL to start vs. White Sox

          • Field Level Media
          Jul 8, 2024, 05:02 PM

          The Minnesota Twins reinstated Chris Paddack from the 15-day injured list Monday, and the right-hander is scheduled to start for the team Monday night against the Chicago White Sox.

          In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned RHP Josh Winder to Triple-A St. Paul.

          Paddack, 28, landed on the IL June 25 with right arm fatigue. He is 5-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 15 games (all starts) this season.

          He is 27-24 with a 4.42 ERA in 83 career appearances (80 starts) with the San Diego Padres (2019-21) and Twins.

          Winder made one appearance, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, with no walks and two strikeouts in two innings in a loss Friday to the Houston Astros.