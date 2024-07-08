SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Raúl Mondesi was sentenced Friday by a Dominican court to six years and nine months in jail and fined $507,000 for corruption during his time as mayor in the city of San Cristobal.

Prosecutors accused Mondesi, 53, of embezzling $5 million during his time as mayor between 2010 and 2016. The sentence came after a deal with the prosecutors' office.

Mondesi, whose son Adalberto Mondesi was a big league shortstop, spent six years under house arrest, which means his sentence has already been completed.

As a Dodgers outfielder, Mondesi won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1994 and played in the All-Star Game one year later. The Dominican was in Major League Baseball for 13 seasons and won two Gold Gloves.

Mondesi's career also includes stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves. He finished his career with an average of .273, 271 homers and 860 RBI.

Mondesi's political career started in San Cristobal, which he represented as a lawmaker between 2006 and 2010. After his time as mayor, he bid for the senate but failed.

Dominican prosecutors brought several charges against Mondesi, including falsification of documents, criminal association and malfeasance.

Adalberto, his son, started his career with the Kansas City Royals in the World Series they won in 2015. He is currently a free agent after he suffered a knee injury in March 2023.