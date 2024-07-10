Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Dominic Canzone on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right adductor strain.

In a corresponding move, the Mariners recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Tacoma.

Canzone was injured in Tuesday night's game after going 1-for-3 with a double. He left the game and was replaced in the eighth inning. He missed 30 games earlier this year with a left AC joint sprain.

Canzone is batting .211 with 18 runs, seven home runs and 14 RBIs.

Clase is batting .177 with a double and three RBIs in 15 games with the Mariners this season.