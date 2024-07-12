The Blue Jays plate six runs in the the sixth inning to take a lead over the Giants. (1:20)

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed four-time Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on irrevocable waivers.

The team took the action Thursday, giving other MLB teams two days to claim him. If the Kiermaier, 34, clears waivers, the team has seven days to outright him.

A player can remain active with his team until he is claimed or waivers expire. He will be with the team Friday as the Blue Jays play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

"I'm thankful for everything that's come my way," Kiermaier told Sportsnet in an interview.

"Me being through this for the first time in my career, I don't know what to expect, but I know what I need to do when I show up to the field [Friday]. Get ready to play and just keep plugging away."

Kiermaier is earning $10.5 million this season on a one-year deal. Any team that claims him would pick up the remainder due on the contract. If he goes unclaimed and is released, another team could sign him for a prorated share of the major league minimum.

The Blue Jays had anticipated contending for the World Series championship, but barring a last-minute winning streak, they are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Toronto (43-50) enters play Friday in last place in the American League East, 14 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles and 8½ games out of a wild card.

A lifetime .247 hitter with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-22) and Blue Jays, he is batting .191 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 71 games this season.

"I totally get it, just with where we're at as a team and them trying to make moves to clear salary or whatever the reasons are," Kiermaier said. "I totally get it with the way I played and all that. ...

"You've got All-Star break coming up, trade deadline. I know that they have to sit here and get creative with how they want to build moving forward. Whether we're going to make trades or whatnot, I don't know, but not caught off guard just with how I've played and where our team's at. I totally get it."