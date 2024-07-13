Cristopher Sanchez struck out five Dodgers in the Phillies' 4-3 win on Wednesday. (0:57)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez is set for his first All-Star Game appearance as the replacement for Atlanta lefty Chris Sale, who is scheduled to start for the Braves on Sunday and won't pitch in the Midsummer Classic.

The addition of Sánchez pushes the Phillies' MLB-leading total to eight All-Stars, adding to the franchise record. Five of them are pitchers, a major league record.

The game is Tuesday night at the home of the Texas Rangers. Philadelphia will go into the break as the only team in the big leagues with at least 60 victories.

Sánchez becomes the 38th first-time All-Star and the ninth replacement -- five from the National League. He raised the total number of All-Stars to 73.

Sánchez, 27, is 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA. He allowed two runs in six innings in a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in his last start before the break.

Sánchez was the third member of Philadelphia's rotation in the All-Star Game but the only one who will make it to the game. Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler won't participate due to back spasms while lefty Ranger Suárez is out for the same reason and was replaced by Braves starter Max Fried.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said keeping Suárez out of the All-Star Game was precautionary. The 28-year-old experienced tightness and spasms in his lower back after a 6-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Suárez (10-4) had a 1.83 ERA through 16 starts but is at 8.62 over his past three outings. Three of his losses have come in his past four starts.

"He's pitched a lot of innings, and we want to make sure he stays fresh," Dombrowski said. "It will be a nice break for him."

The Phillies have three starters in first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm. Relievers Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm round out the Philadelphia contingent.

Sale picked up his MLB-leading 12th victory in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. This is the eighth All-Star nod for the 35-year-old.

Fried, who will be heading to his second All-Star Game, is 7-5 with a 3.08 ERA. He's also had two complete games for Atlanta this year.

Seattle's Logan Gilbert was replaced by reliever Andrés Muñoz, his teammate, with Gilbert also set as a Sunday starter.

Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Willi Castro and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander and infielder Jordan Westburg were added earlier to the American League roster in place of Houston Astros shortstop Jose Altuve (sore left hand) and outfielder Kyle Tucker (bruised right shin) and Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (left shoulder soreness).

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz and right-hander Hunter Greene, and San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos were NL replacements for Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (back spasms), Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (broken left hand) and right-hander Tyler Glasnow (back tightness), and San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (right thigh).

Marcus Semien of host Texas replaced Altuve in the AL starting lineup.

Skenes is slated to start for the National League after making just 11 big league starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.