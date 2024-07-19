Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals released right-hander Nick Anderson on Thursday after he cleared waivers.

The Royals had designated him for assignment on Saturday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Hunter Harvey, whom they obtained in a trade the same day with the Washington Nationals. Anderson declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Omaha.

Anderson, 34, was 3-1 with a 4.04 ERA, 15 walks and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings over 37 appearances in his first season with Kansas City.

For his career, he is 14-7 with a 3.18 ERA, 47 walks and 202 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings over 165 relief appearances with the Miami Marlins (2019), Tampa Bay Rays (2019-21), Atlanta Braves (2023) and Royals.