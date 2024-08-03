Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Richie Palacios was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right knee sprain.

Palacios left Wednesday's game against Miami with knee discomfort after after banging his right knee on the ground on a head-first slide into second base in the second inning.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Friday's series opener against Houston that Palacios is expected to miss four to six weeks. Cash said Palacios is not expected to require surgery and that he'll be shut down for the next 10 to 15 days.

"Then, we'll see how he's feeling, how he's moving around," Cash said. "Then have another doctor visit."

The 27-yeaer-old Palacios is hitting .233 in 88 games for the Rays, with five homers, 21 RBI and 19 steals.

In a corresponding roster move, the Rays called up outfielder Kameron Misner from Triple-A Durham.