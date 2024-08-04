Open Extended Reactions

Houston Astros veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. likely will miss the rest of the season while he recovers from injuries that forced him to shut down from throwing a month ago during his rehabilitation.

Astros manager Joe Espada made the announcement Sunday before Houston lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0. McCullers will miss his second straight season after undergoing surgery in June 2023 to repair his right flexor tendon and remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow. He had hoped to return to the Astros for a stretch run in which they are battling the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.

McCullers, 30, hasn't pitched since 2022, when he went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA in eight starts for the Astros. He is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA in 130 games (127 starts) in seven major league seasons, all with the Astros. He was an All-Star in 2017, when he finished 7-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 22 starts.