In need of space on the active roster, the Miami Marlins designated infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon for assignment Monday.

The Marlins also activated outfielder Derek Hill after he was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. Miami also claimed right-hander Brett de Geus off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Gordon, 28, batted .227 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs for the Marlins after he was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins in the offseason. In four MLB seasons, Gordon is a career .244 hitter with 23 home runs and 112 RBIs in 338 games.

"He provided a lot of life in that clubhouse when there were some dark days," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "Obviously, the start of the season was not ideal, middle of the season was not ideal but he was always fun to be around. You need those loud voices when you're on a losing skid and he provided that."

Hill, 28, was claimed off waivers Saturday. He went 3-for-12 during a brief stint in San Francisco, who claimed him July 23. In 21 games with the Texas Rangers and Giants this season, Hill was batting .255 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

He pinch hit for Jesus Sanchez in the ninth inning of Monday's loss to the Reds and struck out.

In four relief outings with the Marlins this season, the 26-year-old de Geus had a 2.70 ERA. He is 3-2 with a 7.26 ERA in 51 relief outings over two seasons for the Rangers (2021), Arizona Diamondbacks (2021) and Mariners.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.