Open Extended Reactions

The St. Louis Cardinals placed DH/1B Matt Carpenter on the 10-day injured list Monday with a lower back strain.

The move is retroactive to Friday for Carpenter, 38, who is batting .255 with three homers in 42 games this season.

The three-time All-Star is a career .259 hitter with 178 homers and 655 RBIs in 1,494 games with the Cardinals (2011-21, 2024), New York Yankees (2022) and San Diego Padres (2023).

The Cardinals recalled outfielder Jordan Walker from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding transaction.

Walker, 22, opened the season with St. Louis but struggled, batting .155 with no homers and four RBIs in 20 games before being sent down to Memphis on April 24.

He batted .257 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 78 games with Memphis.

A first-round draft pick in 2020, Walker made his MLB debut in 2023 and hit .276 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 117 games with St. Louis.