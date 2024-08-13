Open Extended Reactions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays recalled infielder Junior Caminero, the No. 2 prospect in Major League Baseball, from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

Caminero, 21, hit .276 with 13 homers and 34 RBIs in 53 games for Durham. He has been sidelined twice this season with quadriceps injuries.

In ESPN's Top 100 prospects list, coming out of spring training, Caminero ranked No. 3 overall after a minor league season in which he hit .324 with 31 home runs. Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers and Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles -- both currently in the majors -- were the only two players ahead of him.

Caminero played in seven games with the Rays last year, hitting .235 with one homer and seven RBIs.

Curtis Mead was optioned to Durham to make room on the Rays' roster. The infielder was batting .238 with one homer and seven RBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.