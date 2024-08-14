Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves reinstated center fielder Michael Harris II from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Harris, 23, has been out since June 14 with a strained left hamstring. He hit .435 in six games during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett.

In corresponding moves, the Braves optioned outfielder Eli White to Gwinnett and designated right-hander Parker Dunshee for assignment.

Harris, 23, is batting .250 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 67 games this season. He is hitting .285 with 42 homers and 141 RBIs in 319 career games with the Braves and was named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year.

White, 30, hit .261 with a homer and four RBIs in 15 games with the Braves this season.

Dunshee, 29, made his major league debut with the Braves last Thursday, giving up five runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman in 2⅓ innings.