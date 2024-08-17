Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis.

It's the second IL stint this season for the 31-year-old right-hander.

Glasnow is 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA over 22 starts in his first season with the Dodgers. He has a career-high 168 strikeouts in 134 innings and has held hitters to a .190 batting average.

Glasnow, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last December, was selected to his first All-Star team in July. He didn't get a decision in his most recent outing Sunday at Pittsburgh, where he threw 98 pitches while allowing two runs in seven innings.

The Dodgers recalled left-hander Justin Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles began the day with a two-game lead in the NL West over Arizona and San Diego.

In other injury-related news, the Dodgers sent utilityman Chris Taylor on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City.