BALTIMORE -- The Boston Red Sox activated Triston Casas off the 60-day injured list Friday, a move they hope will add some punch to a lineup that's been lacking a deep threat.

Casas hit 24 home runs with an .856 OPS last season and finished third in AL Rookie of the Year balloting. He had six longballs in 78 at-bats this year before going on the IL on April 21 with a left ribcage strain.

After a lengthy rehabilitation, the 24-year-old first baseman returned Friday night and batted third against the Baltimore Orioles.

"Hitting the ball out of the ballpark is important. That's what he brings to the equation," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "We've been scoring runs and swinging the bats well, but I think hitting the ball out of the ballpark is going to benefit us."

To make room on the roster for Casas, the Red Sox designated first baseman/designated hitter Dominic Smith for assignment. In his first season with Boston, Smith batted .237 with six homers and 34 RBI in 83 games.

"He was outstanding," Cora said. "It's one of those things where it's a tough decision, but I think everybody knew that it was hard to keep him."

The 29-year-old Smith, who played six seasons with the New York Mets before latching on with Washington last year, provided guidance for his teammates in Boston.

"In the clubhouse, he was very important to those guys. Always upbeat, always ready to go," Cora said. "It was not easy (to cut) him. Hopefully somebody picks him up and he stays in the big leagues. He's a good player, and still young."

Despite losing six of eight games entering play Friday, the Red Sox remain in the AL wild-card hunt and expect a boost Saturday with the return of outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who's been sidelined since Aug. 4 with a left leg infection. O'Neill is batting .268 with 22 homers in 80 games.

Also on Friday, Boston reinstated right-hander Cooper Criswell from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned rookie Chase Shugart to Triple-A Worcester, one day after the righty made his major league debut with 2 2/3 effective innings against the Orioles.