CHICAGO -- The Detroit Tigers placed shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list on Friday with right hip and lumbar spine inflammation.

Manager A.J. Hinch said they will know more about the injury after Baez undergoes more tests.

Baez, who made his return to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, was an integral part of the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning team. He hit .375 in the National League Division Series and earned NL Championship Series co-MVP honors against the Los Angeles Dodgers before helping the franchise win its first championship in 108 years.

He made the NL All-Star team in 2018 and 2019. But he has struggled since he signed a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit in December 2021.

"Javy came into my office after the game and just kept talking about lingering issues with his hip and his back, so we sent him off for tests. The initial test indicated he needs to go on the injured list. He's going to go through another round of tests, more tomorrow before we know the extent, how long," Hinch said.

Baez is batting .184 this season with six home runs and 37 RBIs in 80 games.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled infielder Ryan Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo. He has played in 21 games with the Tigers this season with six hits in 44 at-bats.