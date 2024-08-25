Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and called up highly regarded prospect Tyler Gentry.

Manager Matt Quatraro described the injury as a minor tweak, leading the club to make the precautionary move prior to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It is the second trip to the injured list this season for Renfroe, who is hitting .237 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 104 games. Renfroe missed nine games in June with a bone bruise in his left foot.

Gentry is ranked by Major League Baseball as the Royals' No. 15 prospect. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter has played in 105 games with Triple-A Omaha and batted .256 with a 13 homers and 54 RBIs. This would be his major league debut.