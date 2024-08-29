Tim Kurkjian weighs in on whether Aaron Judge will hit 60 home runs and if Shohei Ohtani will finish with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases this season. (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Shohei Ohtani could be on his way to another record-setting accomplishment.

In his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, after signing the largest contract in MLB history, Ohtani earned his membership to the 40/40 club on Aug. 23 against the Tampa Bay Rays when he stole a base in the bottom of the fourth and hit a walk-off grand slam.

Ohtani became the sixth MLB player to join the 40/40 club, and the first since Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2023, when the Atlanta Braves star smashed his 40th home run in the final week of the regular season.

On Wednesday, Ohtani became the second player in MLB history to record 42 home runs and 42 stolen bases in a single season.

With more than a month of regular-season baseball remaining for the Dodgers, Ohtani is on track to become the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases.

40/40 club

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves, 2023 (41 HR, 73 SB)

Alfonso Soriano, Washington Nationals, 2006 (46 HR, 41 SB)

Alex Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners, 1998 (42 HR, 46 SB)

Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics, 1998 (42 HR, 40 SB)

Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 1996 (42 HR, 40 SB)

We're tracking Ohtani's quest to become the first player with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

Home run No. 42 and stolen bases Nos. 41 and 42

On the bobblehead night dedicated to him and his dog, Decoy, Ohtani met the moment, smashing a home run off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes in the first inning. The 391-foot homer came on the fifth pitch of the game. It marked Ohtani's fourth leadoff home run this season and first at Dodger Stadium, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

THERE GOES DECOY'S DAD. pic.twitter.com/uNNgHI30sP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2024

He also stole two bases, giving him 10 games this season with a home run and a stolen base. No other player this season has more than six.

Another stolen base for Shohei Ohtani ☑️ pic.twitter.com/4Aoc4AmrHT — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 29, 2024

Home run No. 41

With the count at 2-1, Ohtani crushed a 92 mph pitch from Taj Bradley to right field to bring Miguel Rojas home and give the Dodgers a 6-5 lead over Tampa Bay.

Can't stop the Sho! pic.twitter.com/FfL5C2vLZ5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 25, 2024

Home run No. 40

With the game on the line, there's arguably no one better to have at bat than Ohtani. With the bases loaded and two strikes against the 30-year-old in the bottom of the ninth, Ohtani hit a walk-off grand slam to beat the Rays 7-3.