As the final month of the 2024 MLB regular season begins, a few teams are already looking to October.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies have opened comfortable leads in the NL Central and NL East, respectively, while the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians all seem like locks for postseason spots despite being in races at the top of their own divisions.

Beyond division races, there are many storylines to watch as the regular season comes to an end and October begins.

Where do the current playoff matches stand? What games should you be paying attention to today? Who will be the first team to clinch a postseason berth? And what does the playoff schedule look like? We have everything you need to know as the regular season hits the homestretch.

Key links: Full MLB standings | Wild-card standings

Who can clinch a playoff spot next?

The Dodgers, Phillies, Brewers, Orioles, Yankees and Guardians all have at least a 99% chance of making the postseason entering the final month of the MLB season.

What are this October's MLB playoff matchups as it stands now?

American League

Wild-card round: (6) Twins at (3) Astros, (5) Royals at (4) Orioles

ALDS: Twins/Astros vs. (2) Guardians, Royals/Orioles vs. (1) Yankees

National League

Wild-card round: (6) Braves at (3) Brewers, (5) Padres at (4) D-backs

NLDS: Braves/Brewers vs. (2) Phillies, Padres/D-backs vs. (1) Dodgers

Breaking down the AL race

The Yankees and Orioles enter the homestretch battling for both the AL's No. 1 seed and the AL East crown with the Red Sox still holding onto some hope in the AL wild-card race. After spending much of the season comfortably ahead in the AL Central, the Guardians are trying to outlast the Royals and Twins for the division crown while the Astros attempt to separate themselves from the Mariners in a two-team AL West race.

And what about when these teams get to the postseason? Here's what their chances are for every round:

Breaking down the NL race

Five teams have separated themselves atop the NL standings with the Atlanta Braves trying to hold off the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs for the final playoff spot. The Phillies and Brewers are seemingly cruising to division titles, but there is plenty of intrigue in the NL West as the Dodgers attempt to fend off the D-backs and Padres for the division crown.

And what about when these teams get to the postseason? Here's what their chances are for every round:

Playoff schedule

Wild-card series

Best of three, all games at better seed's stadium

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 3*

Division series

Best of five

ALDS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 5

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 7

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 9

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 10*

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 12*

NLDS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 5

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 6

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 8

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 9*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 11*

League championship series

Best of seven

ALCS

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 15

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 17

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 18

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 19*

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 21*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 22*

NLCS

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 14

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 18*

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 20*

Game 7: Monday, Oct. 21*

World Series

Best of seven

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30*

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1*

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2*

Note: If both LCS end by Oct. 19 -- meaning neither series lasts longer than five games -- the World Series will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22

* If necessary