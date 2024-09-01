Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Zach Eflin from the 15-day injured list on Sunday. Eflin, who had been sidelined because of sidelined by shoulder inflammation, proceeded to strike out nine in seven sparkling innings, helping the Orioles beat the Colorado Rockies 6-1.

Eflin (10-7) allowed one run and four hits. He has won all five of his starts for Baltimore since he was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on July 26.

The 30-year-old retired his first 15 batters and needed just 49 pitches to get through five innings. He struck out the side in the third and need just six pitches to get through the fifth.

"Any inning I have less than 10 pitches I'm extremely happy with," Eflin said. "I was excited to keep the pitch count down and stay in the game as long as possible."

In addition to Eflin's return, Baltimore recalled infielder Coby Mayo and catcher David Bañuelos from Triple-A Norfolk, placed Ramón Urías on the 10-day IL and designated outfielder Forrest Wall for assignment.

Mayo, one of the organization's top prospects, played third base and batted sixth against Colorado, going 1-for-2.

Mayo made his major league debut Aug. 2 and hit .059 in seven games before being optioned to Norfolk.

Urías landed on the IL after a tough game Saturday night. He was hit on the nose by a pitch early in the game and then rolled his right ankle while catching a relay throw on a steal attempt. He left the game after suffering the ankle injury.

Saturday's starter, Dean Kremer, left the game after being struck on the right forearm by a comebacker. X-rays showed no fracture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.