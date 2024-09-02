Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day injured list on Sunday because of a right groin strain sustained the previous night.

In other moves Sunday, the Twins activated shortstop Brooks Lee from the 10-day IL, selected the contracts of second infielder/outfielder Michael Helman and right-hander Diego Castillo from Triple-A Saint Paul, and designated right-hander Caleb Boushley for assignment.

Lee had been sidelined due to right biceps tendinitis.

Minnesota also transferred right-hander Chris Paddack (right forearm strain) from the 15- to the 60-day injured list.

Margot left during the fifth inning of a 15-0 home loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that he didn't know how Margot got hurt and was awaiting results of an MRI.

"I'd say it's unlikely Manny is going to be playing in the near future," Baldelli said. "But we have to wait for the MRI results for a number of reasons, before we can really proceed or feel confident with anything."

Margot, 29, is batting .250 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 30 RBIs in 116 games this season, his first with Minnesota.

He is a career .255 hitter with 56 homers and 313 RBIs over parts of nine seasons with the San Diego Padres (2016-19), the Tampa Bay Rays (2020-23) and the Twins.

Lee, 23, made his major league debut on July 3 and is batting .252 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 27 games after going 1-for-4 on Sunday. The Twins selected him in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 draft.

"It's great to have a healthy Brooks back," Baldelli said. "He certainly adds to our young group of versatile players that can move around and do a lot of different things for us. I think we're going to see a really interesting mix of guys playing each day. Could be a different group. We have a lot of guys we'd like to get into the lineup right now and he'll join that group."

Major league rosters can expand by two players for the remainder of the regular season, starting Sunday.

Helman, 28, got his first major league call-up. He was batting .283 with 13 homers and 43 RBIs for Saint Paul.

Castillo, 30, has appeared in five games this season for Minnesota and has a 2.57 ERA with seven walks and three strikeouts in seven innings. He was 0-4 with eight saves and a 4.73 ERA in 35 Triple-A appearances.

Boushley, 30, pitched four innings over two games for Minnesota this season and had a 4.50 ERA with two walks and one strikeout. He was 9-5 with a 4.97 ERA for Saint Paul.

Paddack, who hasn't pitched for the Twins since July 14, went 5-3 this season with a 4.99 ERA over 17 starts.