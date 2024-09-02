Willy Adames' three-run shot ties the Brewers' team record of five consecutive games with a homer and also ties Ken Griffey Jr.'s record of most three-run HRs in a season. (0:47)

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers shortstop Willy Adames extended his home run streak to five games to tie a team record when he hit a three-run drive in the first inning of Monday's 9-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Adames' homer, on his 29th birthday, came off Andre Pallante and was his 29th this season.

Adames tied the team mark of Jeromy Burnitz in 1997 and Eric Thames in 2017.

"For the first time in my career, I got a little emotional," Adames said. "It's something that I've dreamed about since I was a kid. Just doing incredible things like that."

It was also the 13th three-run homer of the season for Adames, who joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1996) as the only players in major league history to do so. Sammy Sosa, Tino Martinez and Hall of Famer Roy Campanella each had 12 three-run homers in a single season.

"It's an honor, just to be right next to a legend and an icon like him," Adames said. "Seeing that reality today is just incredible."

Adames grounded out, flied out and then struck out in his next three at-bats during Monday's game.

He is hitting .255 with a career-high 99 RBIs, one more than in 2022.

"It's almost shocking when he comes to the plate and doesn't hit a home run with two guys on at this point," Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said.

The free agent to-be has started all 138 games for the National League Central-leading Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.