CHICAGO -- Left-hander Justin Steele was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Chicago Cubs because of tendinitis in his pitching elbow on Wednesday, a day after he was scratched from a start against Pittsburgh.

Right-hander Jorge López was put on the 15-day IL because of a strained right groin.

Steele, whose IL placement was retroactive to Sunday, is 5-5 in 22 starts and 128 innings and leads Cubs starters with a 3.09 ERA.

"We're hopeful, and Justin's hopeful, that if he feels better rather quickly here, that we can make this be a minimum stay," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.

López blew his first save in five chances this season on Monday, allowing four runs in the eighth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Pirates. The 31-year-old has a 2.19 ERA in 22 games for the Mets and Cubs, who signed him on June 11 after he was released by New York.

López was put on the IL retroactive to Tuesday, while Chicago recalled right-handers Jack Neely and Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Iowa.