Los Angeles Dodgers cleanup hitter Teoscar Hernandez is likely to land on the injured list after he was hit on the left foot by a pitch in Friday night's 3-1 loss to the visiting Cleveland Guardians, manager Dave Roberts said.

The Dodgers said Hernandez suffered a left foot bruise. X-rays were negative, and Hernandez will undergo further testing Saturday.

Asked how Hernandez was doing after the game, Roberts said, "Not great."

"He's as tough as they come and could barely move his foot, so I don't see how it's not gonna be an IL," Roberts said. "But I'm sure we're gonna give it a couple of days to kind of see how he comes out."

After taking an 80-mph slider from left-hander Matthew Boyd to the lower leg, Hernandez was tended to at home plate by the Dodgers' training staff before electing to take first base. He walked off the field before Boyd threw his next pitch and was replaced at first base by Chris Taylor.

In his first season with the Dodgers, Hernandez is batting .266 with 28 home runs and 87 RBIs. He won the Home Run Derby in July during All-Star Game festivities at Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers have struggled with injuries, sending right-hander Gavin Stone to the injured list earlier Friday. Mookie Betts returned a month ago from a broken hand, and Freddie Freeman just recovered from a fractured finger. Max Muncy spent three months on the IL because of an oblique strain. Pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are still out.

In nine major league seasons, Hernandez is a career .262 hitter with 187 home runs and 560 RBIs over 949 games with the Houston Astros (2016-17), Toronto Blue Jays (2017-2022), Seattle Mariners (2023) and Dodgers.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.