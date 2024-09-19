After his team clinched the NL Central earlier in the day, Jake Bauers delivers a walk-off hit for the Brewers vs. the Phillies. (1:00)

The Milwaukee Brewers had to mix things up a bit when celebrating their NL Central division win.

The Brewers officially clinched the division after the Chicago Cubs' 5-3 home loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, and put a bow on the whole affair with a walk-off win against the Philadelphia Phillies. Afterward, the team piled into their clubhouse for the traditional champagne celebration.

There was one problem -- rookie right fielder Jackson Chourio, who is 20 years old, is not legally allowed to drink.

Fortunately, Milwaukee came prepared. The team had non-alcoholic beer and champagne ready for Chourio -- and presented it to him in a baby carriage.

He's too young to drink so we had to get creative 😭@Bryanchourio11 https://t.co/9TkvcuBVne pic.twitter.com/38Sw4Y6yMC — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 19, 2024

Chourio is in the running for NL Rookie of the Year, with a .273 average, 21 home runs and a 3.9 WAR.