          Brewers alter celebration for 20-year-old Jackson Chourio

          Brewers celebrate clinching NL Central with walk-off win (1:00)

          After his team clinched the NL Central earlier in the day, Jake Bauers delivers a walk-off hit for the Brewers vs. the Phillies. (1:00)

          • ESPN.com
          Sep 19, 2024, 04:48 PM

          The Milwaukee Brewers had to mix things up a bit when celebrating their NL Central division win.

          The Brewers officially clinched the division after the Chicago Cubs' 5-3 home loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, and put a bow on the whole affair with a walk-off win against the Philadelphia Phillies. Afterward, the team piled into their clubhouse for the traditional champagne celebration.

          There was one problem -- rookie right fielder Jackson Chourio, who is 20 years old, is not legally allowed to drink.

          Fortunately, Milwaukee came prepared. The team had non-alcoholic beer and champagne ready for Chourio -- and presented it to him in a baby carriage.

          Chourio is in the running for NL Rookie of the Year, with a .273 average, 21 home runs and a 3.9 WAR.