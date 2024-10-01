Open Extended Reactions

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has returned to Kansas City's roster for the American League Wild Card Series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Royals announced Pasquantino's spot on their 26-man roster Tuesday morning, exactly four weeks after the slugger underwent surgery on a broken right thumb.

Pasquantino, who has not played since suffering the injury Aug. 29, is batting third as the designated hitter in Kansas City's lineup Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 in Baltimore.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Monday that Pasquantino would not be able to play first base in the best-of-three series.

Baltimore's roster includes little-used right-handed reliever Colin Selby -- he appeared in three games with the Orioles this season and two with the Royals -- instead of righty Matt Bowman. Starting pitcher Albert Suarez is not on the Orioles' roster.

The Royals initially offered a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks, but Pasquantino has repeatedly stated that he hoped to return ahead of that target date, especially if Kansas City reached the postseason.

The Royals went 86-76 this season and secured the AL's second wild card after going 56-106 in 2023.

Pasquantino, 26, batted .262 with 19 home runs and 97 RBIs in 131 games this season, his third with the Royals. He appeared in just 61 games last year after undergoing season-ending surgery in June 2023 on a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.