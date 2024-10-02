Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates fired hitting coach Andy Haines and bullpen coach Justin Meccage on Wednesday, three days after the Pirates finished last in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh's 76-86 record included a 21-34 mark after the trade deadline that dropped the Pirates out of the playoff race. There were multiple factors in the freefall, most notably an offense that failed to show any real signs of progress during Haines' three seasons with the club.

The Pirates finished in the bottom third in the majors in batting average, runs, home runs and on-base percentage in 2024, much as they did in the previous two years with Haines running the hitting program.

The bullpen that figured to be a strength coming out of spring training in March instead imploded. Two-time All-Star closer David Bednar lost his job down the stretch and setup man Colin Holderman endured a rocky August in which he was tagged with three losses. Pittsburgh blew 29 save opportunities this season, trailing only the Boston Red Sox and the 121-loss Chicago White Sox.