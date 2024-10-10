Open Extended Reactions

Former American League MVP Jose Abreu signed a deal Thursday with Roberto Alomar's San Juan Senadores to play in the Puerto Rico Winter League.

The Senadores confirmed the contract on social media.

Abreu, 37, was released by the Houston Astros in June, less than halfway through a three-year $58.5 million contract.

Abreu, a three-time All-Star during his nine years with the Chicago White Sox and the AL Rookie of the Year in 2014, was batting .124 (14-for-113) with two home runs and seven RBI this past season, during which he spent time in the minors trying to fix his swing.

The Astros owed Abreu $30.8 million at the time of his release.

Abreu, who left Cuba in 2013, is a career .283 hitter who had 263 homers and 960 RBIs in 11 seasons.

The Senadores have not played in the winter league in 10 years. In their absence, a Roberto Alomar-backed team, RA12, has played. This season the RA12 club will now be rebranded as the Senadores.

Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón is the club's general manager.

The Puerto Rico winter league begins play in November and the season runs through January. The Caribbean Series is set for Mexicali, Mexico, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2025.