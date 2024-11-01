Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Second baseman Jorge Polanco's $12 million option was declined Friday by the Seattle Mariners, who will pay a $750,000 buyout and allow him to become a free agent.

Seattle also said infielder Luis Urias cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent.

Polanco hit a career-low .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs this year. He was sidelined between May 26 and June 24 by a strained right hamstring.

A 2019 All-Star, Polanco, 31, has a .263 career average with 128 homers and 492 RBIs in 11 seasons with Minnesota (2014-23) and Seattle.

He agreed in February 2019 to a $25.75 million, five-year contract. The Twins exercised a $10.5 million option this past November and traded him to the Mariners in January for pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa and a pair of minor leaguers: outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez and pitcher Darren Brown. Minnesota agreed to send Seattle $8 million as part of the trade.

Urías, 27, hit .191 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 94 at-bats over 41 games. He was acquired from Boston on Nov. 17 for right-hander Isaiah Campbell.