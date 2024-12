Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year deal worth $1.05 million with free agent right-hander Bryse Wilson.

Wilson, 26, went 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA in 34 games -- nine starts -- with the Milwaukee Brewers this past season.

Wilson is 20-21 with a 4.61 ERA in 143 career games -- 52 starts -- and four saves with the Atlanta Braves (2018-21), Pittsburgh Pirates (2021-22) and Brewers.