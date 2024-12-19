Open Extended Reactions

Free agent pitcher Michael Soroka has signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Washington Nationals, the team announced Thursday.

Soroka, a 27-year-old right-hander, pitched for the Chicago White Sox last season, compiling a 4.74 ERA in 25 games including nine starts. He was 0-10 for the White Sox, who set the modern-day record for most losses in a single season (121).

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Despite those numbers, Soroka landed a starting job with the Nationals. Overall, he has a 3.67 career ERA over his five-year career, which began with the Atlanta Braves. He has mostly been a starter but can also pitch in relief.

Soroka's best season came in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA for the Braves and finished second in NL Cy Young voting. Injuries set him back, including twice tearing his right Achilles tendon. He missed all of 2021 and 2022 while appearing in just seven games in 2023. Hamstring and elbow issues plagued him as well.

Soroka joins a staff that includes Jake Irvin, MacKenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz as the Nationals hope to take the next step in a rebuilding process that began several years ago.