The Chicago Cubs will sport baby blue on the field next season for the first time since 1961, debuting a new alternate uniform.

Dubbed the "Blues Alternate," the look -- which was announced by the Cubs Thursday night -- pays tribute to the team's history and honors Chicago's contribution to the electric blues music movement with multiple nods to the era.

The logo featured on the hat and jersey patch syncs details from blues-era Cubs uniforms with inspiration from music instrument brands. The sleeve patch has a neat design reminiscent of a guitar pick with an electric bolt dividing it -- which the team says symbolizes the city's legacy "as the birthplace of the electrified blues."

Chicago born.

Cubs worn.⁰⁰The new Blues Alternate debuts this season. pic.twitter.com/SZ8OAqLA9O — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 17, 2025

Blues-era typography inspired the uniform's nameplate and numerals. The Cubs' socks pay tribute to blues anthem "Sweet Home Chicago" and also include a six-string guitar stripe.