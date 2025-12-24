Clayton Kershaw extends his thanks and recognizes many in the Dodgers clubhouse after announcing he will retire at the end of the 2025 season. (3:04)

Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, welcomed their fifth child last Friday, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Kershaw shared a post with his new daughter, Chloe Peach Kershaw, alongside his wife and four children -- Cali Ann, Charley, Cooper and Chance. Noted Dodgers fan and tennis legend Billie Jean King was among those to congratulate Kershaw in the post's comments.

"She's perfect and her brothers and sister are obsessed with her. We are grateful for the gift of her life!" Kershaw wrote in the Instagram post.

The three-time World Series champion announced during an interview on the "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on June 15 that he and Ellen were expecting their fifth baby. He also shared that the family did a gender reveal that same day, which coincided with Father's Day.

Clayton and Ellen Kershaw married in 2010 and are high school sweethearts.

He retired following the Dodgers' 2025 World Series win after 18 MLB seasons, all spent with Los Angeles.