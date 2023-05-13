The New York Knicks won their first postseason series in over a decade this year, and it seems they finally have their young franchise point guard in Jalen Brunson. But a defeat to the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals has brought the organization back to Earth.

The team has now made the playoffs in two of the first three seasons under the leadership of coach Tom Thibodeau, but disappointing performances by New York's other star Julius Randle in those postseasons, as well as a precarious quote by Randle about the opponent "just wanting it more" has raised questions as to high the ceiling truly is for this group.

Offseason guides for every eliminated team

State of the roster