The Celtics and 76ers have one of the NBA's great rivalries, and Sunday's big game in Boston marks the eighth Game 7 between the two teams -- the most all time. But the stakes seem particularly enormous this time around. One team will survive and advance in triumph; the other will face serious questions about its future. Let's dive into three key factors that will determine who wins the biggest game of the playoffs so far.

ESPN + Continue reading this article and more from top writers, for only $9.99/mo. Continue Reading Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.