        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NBA insiders on the Luka-LeBron fit, a Cavs-Celtics series, more

          LeBron James and Luka Doncic each had big games in the Lakers' win over the Nuggets on Saturday. Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Tim BontempsFeb 24, 2025, 12:00 PM
            Close
              Tim Bontemps is a senior NBA writer for ESPN.com who covers the league and what's impacting it on and off the court, including trade deadline intel, expansion and his MVP Straw Polls. You can find Tim alongside Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon on The Hoop Collective podcast.
            Follow on X

          After a chaotic trade deadline, a monotone All-Star Weekend and the shocking news that phenom Victor Wembanyama was shut down for the season because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the NBA returned over the weekend for the final seven-week sprint to the end of the regular season.

          There are plenty of storylines to digest -- from Luka Doncic's acclimation in Los Angeles to the playoff races in each conference to what, if anything, can be done about the league's two most disappointing teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

          As a result, we canvassed the league on the 10 most important questions for the stretch run, including where key postseason and award races could be headed.

          But we start with the new-look Lakers and what executives said about their championship timeline.