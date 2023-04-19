        <
        >

          'The Last Dance': The untold story of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls

          play
          MJ's exclusive interview with Stuart Scott in 1998 (3:28)

          Michael Jordan sat down with Stuart Scott on June 7, 1998 to discuss his future with the Bulls. (3:28)

          4:03 PM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" debuted with its first two episodes on this day in 2020. It averaged 5.6 million viewers per episode and was the most-watched documentary in ESPN's history. At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, "The Last Dance" won the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

          The 10-part documentary series provided an in-depth look at the Chicago Bulls' dynasty through the lens of the final championship season in 1997-98. The Bulls allowed an NBA Entertainment crew to follow the team around for that entire season, and some of that never-before-seen footage is featured in the documentary. In addition, ESPN spoke to more than 100 people close to the team and personalities who experienced the run, exploring all angles of the Jordan phenomenon.

          Here's how to watch the episodes and what you might have missed from the series.

          Don't have ESPN? Get Instant Access

          Rewatch "The Last Dance"

          Catch up on every episode here, with reaction from ESPN's experts. Censored versions of each episodes are also available here.

          Episode 1 | Episode 2

          Episode 3 | Episode 4

          Episode 5 | Episodes 6

          Episode 7 | Episode 8

          Episode 9 | Episode 10

          A deep dive into MJ's Bulls

          Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

          Everything to know about MJ's Bulls

          Need a primer for the series? Here's a guide to the Bulls' dynasty.

          More
          How the 'Last Dance' Bulls were built

          Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

          Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship

          "The Last Dance" offers a glimpse into the MJ and Kobe relationship, but the bond between the two basketball icons goes far deeper.

          More from Ramona Shelburne:
          How 'The Last Dance' was made possible
          Phil Jackson's coaching legacy lives on

          Scottie Pippen

          Why Scottie Pippen was more than MJ's running mate

          There has never been a player quite like Pippen, who remains beloved by his teammates more than 20 years after "The Last Dance."

          More from Zach Lowe:
          How Toni Kukoc went from Dream Team nemesis to '90s Bulls hero
          Bring back intros like the '90s Bulls
          Inside the Game 7 that nearly spoiled the Bulls' Last Dance

          Michael Jordan

          Jackie MacMullan: The Michael Jordan I knew

          What was it like to cover the greatest of all time?

          More from Jackie MacMullan:
          Rodman wants to set the record straight on Pippen
          MJ also dominated the NBA on defense

          Michael Jordan

          Why Michael Jordan's scoring prowess still can't be touched

          Jordan thrived in ways and in places that few players before him could match, and that even fewer players today can emulate.

          More from Kirk Goldsberry:
          How the greatness of Pippen and Rodman lives on
          Seven ways the NBA has changed since MJ's Bulls
          Five reasons MJ would be just as good in today's NBA

          Dennis Rodman

          Ferraris, nail salons and armed guards: Two weeks with Rodman

          Spending time with Dennis Rodman in the mid-1990s meant having a front-row seat to the basketball/pop culture phenomenon of the Bulls, an experience that can be described only as surreal.

          More
          MJ on Phil Jackson, Jerry Krause and the one NBA player he couldn't stand

          Watch classic performances

          Detail Logo

          Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls

          Phil Jackson on the triangle offense
          Dennis Rodman on his 27-rebound game
          Mark Jackson on the 1998 ECF
          Steve Kerr on the 1998 Finals

          Michael Jordan

          Classic Bulls Games

          1986: Jordan scores playoff-record 63 vs. Celtics
          1989: Jordan knocks Cavs out of playoffs with "The Shot"
          1990: Jordan scores career-high 69 vs. Cavaliers
          1991: Jordan's "spectacular move" evens Finals vs. Lakers
          1992: Jordan drops 56 to finish sweep of Heat
          1992: Jordan shrugs off Blazers in Game 2
          1993: Jordan's 54 evens series vs. Knicks
          1993: Jordan puts up 55 in Finals vs. Suns
          1995: Jordan's famous double-nickel at MSG
          1996: Jordan clinches fourth title on Father's Day

          'The Last Dance' on Spotify

          Listen to music from and inspired by "The Last Dance" on Spotify.