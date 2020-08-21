        <
          2020 NBA draft order: Picks and trades for every team

          Aug 21, 2020
          Where does each team pick in the 2020 NBA draft?

          On lottery night, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves had the best chance to finish with a top-3 pick. But the Cavs were knocked down to fifth when both the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets jumped into the top four of the draft order. Ultimately, the Timberwolves won the opportunity to select No. 1 overall.

          Barring any trades, here's how the draft will go down on the night of Oct. 20 (ESPN).

          1. Minnesota Timberwolves

          2. Golden State Warriors

          3. Charlotte Hornets

          4. Chicago Bulls

          5. Cleveland Cavaliers

          6. Atlanta Hawks

          7. Detroit Pistons

          8. New York Knicks

          9. Washington Wizards

          10. Phoenix Suns

          11. San Antonio Spurs

          12. Sacramento Kings

          13. New Orleans Pelicans

          14. Boston Celtics (via MEM)

          15. Orlando Magic

          16. Portland Trail Blazers

          17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN)

          18. Dallas Mavericks

          19. Brooklyn Nets

          20. Miami Heat

          21. Philadelphia 76ers (via OKC)

          22. Denver Nuggets (via HOU)

          23. Utah Jazz

          24. Milwaukee Bucks (via IND)

          25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN)

          26. Boston Celtics

          27. New York Knicks (via LAC)

          28. Los Angeles Lakers

          29. Toronto Raptors

          30. Boston Celtics (via MIL)

          31. Dallas Mavericks (via GSW)

          32. Charlotte Hornets (via CLE)

          33. Minnesota Timberwolves

          34. Philadelphia 76ers (via ATL)

          35. Sacramento Kings (via DET)

          36. Philadelphia 76ers (via NYK)

          37. Washington Wizards (via CHI)

          38. New York Knicks (via CHA)

          39. New Orleans Pelicans (via WAS)

          40. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX)

          41. San Antonio Spurs

          42. New Orleans Pelicans

          43. Sacramento Kings

          44. Chicago Bulls (via MEM)

          45. Orlando Magic

          46. Portland Trail Blazers

          47. Boston Celtics (via BKN)

          48. Golden State Warriors (via DAL)

          49. Philadelphia 76ers

          50. Atlanta Hawks (via MIA)

          51. Golden State Warriors (via UTA)

          52. Sacramento Kings (via HOU)

          53. Oklahoma City Thunder

          54. Indiana Pacers

          55. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets)

          56. Charlotte Hornets (via BOS)

          57. LA Clippers

          58. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL)

          59. Toronto Raptors

          60. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL)