2020 NBA draft order: Picks and trades for every team

Where does each team pick in the 2020 NBA draft?

On lottery night, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves had the best chance to finish with a top-3 pick. But the Cavs were knocked down to fifth when both the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets jumped into the top four of the draft order. Ultimately, the Timberwolves won the opportunity to select No. 1 overall.

Barring any trades, here's how the draft will go down on the night of Oct. 20 (ESPN).